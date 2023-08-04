Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of OM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 774,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,904. The firm has a market cap of $844.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $30.55.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $33.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 68.89% and a negative net margin of 131.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Outset Medical will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,732 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $54,858.56. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 58,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,297 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

