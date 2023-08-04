Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $39.27

Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.27 and last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 3174685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.06.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSTK shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $24.50 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.46.

Overstock.com last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $409.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $90,625.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,373 shares in the company, valued at $448,521.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSTK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Overstock.com by 26.2% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 557,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,516,000 after acquiring an additional 115,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Overstock.com by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 37,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Overstock.com by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

