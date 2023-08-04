Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Purchased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,717,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,382 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv comprises approximately 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Ovintiv worth $61,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.22. 1,648,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698,031. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

