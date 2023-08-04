PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Position Increased by Claris Advisors LLC MO

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises 0.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in PACCAR by 84.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,249. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.80. 1,985,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,779. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global cut PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.