Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Position Boosted by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 146,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,902,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,695,000 after acquiring an additional 902,182 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,434,000 after buying an additional 623,961 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,851,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $23,367,000.

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.72. 1,360,670 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average is $47.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

