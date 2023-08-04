Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 46.74% and a negative net margin of 218.43%. The company had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ PACB traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,486. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.52. Pacific Biosciences of California has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

PACB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KGI Securities began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

