Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Sells $17,753.92 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) insider Roy Winston sold 509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $17,753.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Roy Winston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Roy Winston sold 1,779 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $69,363.21.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 935,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,841. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.20. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $59.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after acquiring an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,050,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,890,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,165,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,860,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,604,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,463,000 after acquiring an additional 542,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

