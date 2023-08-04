Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.
Pacira BioSciences Trading Up 1.9 %
PCRX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 935,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -246.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Insider Transactions at Pacira BioSciences
In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $25,019.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $25,019.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Pacira BioSciences
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
