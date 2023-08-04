Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target Lowered to $63.00 at HC Wainwright

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PCRX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.00.

PCRX stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 935,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $34.08 and a one year high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -246.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $160.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $25,019.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,751.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $25,019.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,751.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 6,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $239,473.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,636.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 92,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 99.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

