PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:PACWP)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 102,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

