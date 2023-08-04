PacWest Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:PACWP)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4845 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.
PacWest Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The stock had a trading volume of 102,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.32. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79.
About PacWest Bancorp
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PacWest Bancorp
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.