PacWest Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

PacWest Bancorp has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years. PacWest Bancorp has a payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect PacWest Bancorp to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Shares of PACW traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 4,173,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,943,791. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. TheStreet lowered PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

