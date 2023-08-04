PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.64.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 4,362,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,181,176. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $721.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.46 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

