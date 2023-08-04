Papa John’s International’s (PZZA) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Papa John’s International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $90.92.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,587. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day moving average is $79.19. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $66.74 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $514.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Papa John’s International will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 1,752.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Papa John’s International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

