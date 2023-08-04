Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
PARAA opened at 18.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 22.09. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of 16.06 and a fifty-two week high of 30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of 7.27 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
