Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

PARAA opened at 18.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 22.09. Paramount Global has a fifty-two week low of 16.06 and a fifty-two week high of 30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported 0.09 EPS for the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of 7.27 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Paramount Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PARAA. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

