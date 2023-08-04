Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Increased to C$37.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Paramount Resources from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TSE:POU traded up C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$32.42. The company had a trading volume of 202,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$22.16 and a one year high of C$33.47.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a net margin of 38.22% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The company had revenue of C$535.70 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources will post 3.0278311 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Paramount Resources’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.