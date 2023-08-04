Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $470.00 at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $425.00 to $470.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $429.29.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.78. 335,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $235.69 and a 12 month high of $421.18.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 20.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares in the company, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,762 shares of company stock worth $1,682,454. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PH. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 62,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 88,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after buying an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.