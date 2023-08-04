Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60, Briefing.com reports. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.16 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Parker-Hannifin updated its FY24 guidance to $21.90-22.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $21.90-$22.90 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.62. 75,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,776. The company has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $421.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $378.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $383.00 to $446.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $400.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.46.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total transaction of $859,432.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,762 shares of company stock worth $1,682,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

