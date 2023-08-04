Patterson-UTI Energy’s (PTEN) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.36. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $758.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 11.28%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,199.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $136,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,925 shares in the company, valued at $6,001,199.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $1,406,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,086,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,341,448.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,564 shares of company stock worth $4,665,785. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.