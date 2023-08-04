Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,620 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 102,768.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,437,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,144,000 after purchasing an additional 699,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,673,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $771,164,000 after purchasing an additional 651,753 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Paychex by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,222,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,720,000 after acquiring an additional 524,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 92.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 980,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,294,000 after acquiring an additional 471,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.67 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. SpectralCast reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paychex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Paychex

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.