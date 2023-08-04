Paycom Software, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Paycom Software in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst now anticipates that the software maker will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Paycom Software’s current full-year earnings is $6.20 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Paycom Software’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $451.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.28%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $5.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $291.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $324.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Paycom Software has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total transaction of $119,965.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Highlander Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,163 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 312,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,263,000 after buying an additional 48,716 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avory & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.