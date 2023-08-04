Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $427.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2023

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $443.00 to $427.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,637. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.53.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.