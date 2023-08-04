Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $427.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $443.00 to $427.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $289.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Shares of NYSE PAYC traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $290.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,637. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. Paycom Software has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.53.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 350.0% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

