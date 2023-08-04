Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $400.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PAYC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.53.

Paycom Software stock traded down $6.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.42. 1,271,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,631. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.20 and its 200 day moving average is $305.53. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $262.11 and a 52 week high of $402.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $451.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.23 million. Analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $119,965.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,849. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,551,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

