PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $85.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on PayPal from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.03.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.75. The stock had a trading volume of 25,240,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,326,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $70.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal has a 52 week low of $58.95 and a 52 week high of $103.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in PayPal by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,230,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in PayPal by 301.8% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 50,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in PayPal by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 5,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

