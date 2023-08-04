PBF Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th.

PBF Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.0% annually over the last three years. PBF Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PBF Energy to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

Shares of PBF Energy stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $46.42. 496,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,691,914. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.07. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 69.19% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.58 earnings per share. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on PBF Energy from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refinery and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment involves refining crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

