PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 890 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Colliers International Group accounts for 1.5% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Colliers International Group worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,951,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7,571.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200,792 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,560,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,142,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 155,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 72,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CIGI traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $110.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,575. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $133.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 732.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.59). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.85 million. Research analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

