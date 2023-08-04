PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 98,180 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 109.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,180 shares during the quarter. Cenovus Energy makes up approximately 1.3% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

CVE traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,998,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.23.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

CVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

