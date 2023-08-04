PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Buys 37,600 Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Enerflex worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Enerflex during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth $8,650,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth about $7,153,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enerflex in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Enerflex Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EFXT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.00. The stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,944. Enerflex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $990.40 million and a P/E ratio of -13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerflex ( NYSE:EFXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter. Enerflex had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.77%.

EFXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Enerflex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFXT

Enerflex Profile

(Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.