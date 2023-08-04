PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases 20,650 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 413.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,650 shares during the quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in RTX by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in RTX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,847,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,088,755. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.29.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.