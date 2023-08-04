PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Purchases New Stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 163,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,000. RB Global makes up approximately 3.6% of PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.15% of RB Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in RB Global by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RB Global by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 41.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 8.2% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at RB Global

In other news, Director Robert George Elton bought 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, with a total value of $79,654.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at $79,654.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Adam Dewitt purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.40 per share, for a total transaction of $104,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert George Elton purchased 1,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $79,654.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,654.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,993 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,754 in the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,394,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,103. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day moving average of $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.03, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.94. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $72.13.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.74). RB Global had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $512.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.18 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on RBA. Raymond James upgraded RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. OTR Global upgraded RB Global to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares upgraded RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RB Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

RB Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

