PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Free Report) by 149.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,460 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Radius Global Infrastructure by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 142,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,445. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $15.99.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 69.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an aggregator of rental streams underlying wireless and other communications infrastructure sites through the acquisition of real property interests and contractual rights in Italy, the United Kingdom, the United States, other Eurozone countries, and internationally.

