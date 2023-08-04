PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 10,450 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,450 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,423.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.42% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,684. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $28.41 and a 52-week high of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on TECK shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Friday, July 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

