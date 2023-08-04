Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,230 ($15.79) to GBX 1,190 ($15.28) in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 1,000 ($12.84) to GBX 1,030 ($13.22) in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Pearson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pearson from GBX 880 ($11.30) to GBX 900 ($11.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Pearson from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 570,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Pearson has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Pearson Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pearson

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Pearson by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pearson by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pearson by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.