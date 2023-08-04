PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PEDGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:PED traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,432. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Articles

