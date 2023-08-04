Pelion Inc. Has $107.28 Million Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pelion Inc. boosted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,322,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,758 shares during the period. BILL accounts for about 78.2% of Pelion Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Pelion Inc. owned approximately 1.24% of BILL worth $107,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of BILL by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BILL by 20.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BILL by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BILL from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BILL from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on BILL from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on BILL from $110.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

NYSE BILL traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $115.96. The stock had a trading volume of 634,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,585. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.48 and a 200-day moving average of $98.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.30 and a 52-week high of $179.85.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.67 million. Equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of BILL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $77,769.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,926.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,172 shares of company stock valued at $6,714,949 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

