Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,527 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Argan accounts for approximately 1.9% of Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Argan by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,795 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Argan during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the first quarter worth about $340,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 45.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Argan by 4.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,946 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AGX stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.93. 12,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,875. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.26 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The company has a market cap of $535.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $103.68 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

