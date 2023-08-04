Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Has $320,000 Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brady by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brady by 55.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brady by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Brady by 13.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,716,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Brady from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Stock Performance

NYSE BRC traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $50.64. 68,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.16. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Brady had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $337.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Brady Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.71%.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, IDS and WPS. The IDS segment offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

