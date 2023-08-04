Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Village Super Market as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Village Super Market during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Village Super Market by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Village Super Market by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Village Super Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Village Super Market in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Village Super Market Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $357.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.36. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $24.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.55 and its 200-day moving average is $22.42.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $529.29 million during the quarter.

Village Super Market Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.96%.

Village Super Market Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. It offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, bakery and frozen foods, health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores. Village Super Market, Inc was founded in 1937 and is based in Springfield, New Jersey.

