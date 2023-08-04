Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $70.48

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.48 and last traded at $70.21, with a volume of 774094 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.79.
Pentair Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16.
Pentair Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pentair during the first quarter worth $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.
Pentair Company Profile
Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.
