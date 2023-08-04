PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.3 %

PepsiCo stock traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,510. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.61.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



