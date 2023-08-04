PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,519,707,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,889,000 after buying an additional 2,085,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $187.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,583,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,068. The company has a market cap of $257.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.61. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.62%.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.