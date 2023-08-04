Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Perdoceo Education updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-0.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.85-1.92 EPS.

PRDO traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.93. 725,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,494. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.15. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 7.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PRDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

