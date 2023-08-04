Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Barrington Research from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

Perdoceo Education stock traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $16.59.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $140,168.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRDO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Perdoceo Education by 182.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Further Reading

