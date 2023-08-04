Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Perion Network stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,311. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $145.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.65 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 23.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

