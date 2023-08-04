Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PERI. StockNews.com started coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.60.
Perion Network Trading Down 1.8 %
Perion Network stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,311. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $42.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perion Network
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Perion Network by 30.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.
Perion Network Company Profile
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
