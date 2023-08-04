Perpetual Ltd Acquires Shares of 675,998 AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 675,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,395,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.90% of AGCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in AGCO by 233.6% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC raised its position in AGCO by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 737,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,688,000 after purchasing an additional 118,750 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in AGCO by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

AGCO traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $129.26. The stock had a trading volume of 498,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,653. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $145.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.64.

About AGCO

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

