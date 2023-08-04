Perpetual Ltd Buys Shares of 11,153,568 CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,153,568 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,679,000. Perpetual Ltd owned 0.77% of CEMEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter worth about $11,559,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,227 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 59,568 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.88% of the company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CEMEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.87.

Shares of CX stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.66. 9,160,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,406,868. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 5.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers asphalt, concrete blocks, concrete block paving, rail sleepers, and flooring systems; architectural concrete products; and box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

