Perpetual Ltd Invests $234.25 Million in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,099,796 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $234,246,000. Itaú Unibanco comprises 2.0% of Perpetual Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.49% of Itaú Unibanco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITUB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Down 1.2 %

ITUB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,664,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,110,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.24. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $6.15.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

