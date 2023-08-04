Perpetual Ltd Invests $312.59 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,786,230 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,587,000. Aptiv makes up approximately 2.7% of Perpetual Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 1.03% of Aptiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 127.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Aptiv by 15.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 25.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.79.

NYSE:APTV traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,490,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,802. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

