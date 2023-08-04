Perpetual Ltd Invests $79.61 Million in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 392,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 41,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Morningstar by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Morningstar by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 5.0% in the first quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 10,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total value of $1,079,756.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total transaction of $449,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,177.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,756.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,288,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,136,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,725 shares of company stock valued at $19,879,439. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.46. 231,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,714. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.28 and a 52-week high of $261.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 283.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

