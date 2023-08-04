Perpetual Ltd Makes New $117.23 Million Investment in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,477,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,233,000. Perpetual Ltd owned approximately 1.03% of Cameco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $497,555,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cameco by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $819,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cameco stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.50. 3,760,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,381,069. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

