Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,366,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,355,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.17% of Ambev at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.74.

ABEV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $2.98. The stock had a trading volume of 13,265,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,239,164. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

