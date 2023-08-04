Perpetual Ltd Makes New Investment in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,153,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,546,000. Perpetual Ltd owned about 0.26% of Flex as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,506,000 after acquiring an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,446,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,115,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after buying an additional 414,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flex by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,664,000 after buying an additional 1,077,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on Flex from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.03. 2,266,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,553,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.13. Flex Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.11 and a 12 month high of $28.90.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. On average, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,769.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $32,352.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 9,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $239,452.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,817 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,769.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock worth $20,686,303 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.